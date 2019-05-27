Johnny Galecki is going to have a son!

Over the weekend, the Big Bang Theory star and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, had a gender reveal party that got a little messy.

To announce the gender of their first child, the couple decided to have a paint party of sorts with different shades of blue. By the end of the reveal, the parents-to-be were happily covered in paint.

"To all those who voted boy, you were right!" Meyer shared on her Instagram Story.

Galecki was also thrilled to share the news, captioning his pic from the party: "A day I’ll never forget."

The 44-year-old actor announced earlier this month that he was going to be a dad.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," he gushed on Instagram. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

The baby news comes on the heels of the series finale of Galecki's hit CBS show, The Big Bang Theory. Here's more with the sitcom star:

