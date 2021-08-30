JoJo Siwa simply can't wait to begin rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars!

The 18-year-old entertainer guest co-hosted Entertainment Tonight on Monday, where she opened up about how excited she is to break barriers on the upcoming 30th season of the dance competition show. For the first time in show history, Siwa will compete with a pro partner of the same sex.

"When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!'" the Dance Moms alum recalled. "It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."

Siwa has been patiently waiting to see which female pro she'll be paired up with this season. It sounds like she won't have to wait much longer, however, as rehearsals begin this week!

"I actually start rehearsals tomorrow!" she excitedly revealed, telling ET that her "three favorite" pros are Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart and Lindsay Arnold. "I meet [my partner] tomorrow."

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS@itsjojosiwapic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Siwa added that she is a bit nervous about having a background in dance, as it could either help her or hurt her with DWTS fans, and judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman.

"I'm not gonna hide that I'm a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life," she said. "Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it's different, you know? I don't have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I've never taken ballroom."

"It's gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage," she continued. "Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else."

In addition to DWTS, Siwa's dance skills will also be front and center in her new movie, The J Team, which premieres Friday, Sept. 3 exclusively on Paramount+.

"It's my first project that's being released as an adult, and it was my last project being filmed as a kid," she explained. "I want fans to walk away [knowing] you can not only be who you are, but also you can be what you want to be, and it's OK."

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday (check your local listings here) to see Siwa in action as guest co-host, before she hits the DWTS ballroom on Sept. 20.

