JoJo Siwa's Makeup Kit Recalled After Asbestos Is Found In It

JoJo Siwa's makeup kit with tween accessory store Claire's has been pulled from shelves.

The 16-year-old YouTube star had partnered with the store to sell a kit that included eye shadow, lip glosses and nail polish in a heart-shaped bag. But on June 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tweeted that the product, alongside other Claire's products, had tested positive for asbestos and was recalled.

"On March 5, 2019 the FDA issued a Safety Alert warning consumers not to use certain Claire’s products," the statement reads. "Today the FDA has updated its Safety Alert to warn consumers not to use two additional products: Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179; Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109 because they tested positive for asbestos. Last week both Beauty Plus and Claire’s recalled their respective products, and consumers who have these batches/Lots of Claire’s or Beauty Plus products should stop using them."

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

