It looks like Joker fans who are hoping for a sequel are going to have the last laugh.

A follow-up to the DC origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has become the first R-rated film ever to cross the $1 billion mark, is reportedly in the works with director Todd Phillips in talks to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Philips and Scott Silver, who wrote the film installment, will reportedly also write the sequel.

ET has learned this is anticipatory at best.

THR also reports that Phoenix has sequel options in place to reprise the nefarious role, which has made him a top contender as awards season quickly approaches.

The outlet reports that last month Phillips sat down with Warner Bros. to propose a roster of DC characters' origin stories. The studio reportedly balked at the multi-film concept, understandably protective of their DC intellectual property, but Phillips did leave the meeting with the makings of a Joker sequel and the go-ahead on one other DC story.

At the film's press day in September, ET spoke with Phillips about the prospect of creating a sequel, which he dismissed at the time, stating, "No. We really like that this movie lives on its own."

And when Phoenix was asked by ET if he foresees himself getting involved in another film centered around the clown-faced criminal, he refused to answer, only offering a cryptic smile.

Since, it's become no secret that Phoenix has openly toyed with revisiting the villainous role, previously telling the Los Angeles Times that, while making the blockbuster first film, he began to speak with Phillips about ideas for a follow-up.

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels," he said. "In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest -- but not really."

"I basically said, 'You could take this character and put him in any movie,'" Phoenix later added. "So I did a photo shoot with the on-set photographer and we made posters where I photoshopped Joker into 10 classic movies: Rosemary's Baby, Raging Bull, Yentl. If you see it, you're like, 'Yeah, I'd watch that movie.' Yentl with Joker? That would be amazing!"

Phillips also ruminated on the possibilities for a sequel with the L.A. Times, arguing that it would have to have "thematic resonance" for him to be interested in revisiting the gritty world of the original film.

"We've only talked about the fact that if we ever did one -- and I'm not saying we are because right now we're not -- it couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime,'" Phillips said of a possible sequel. "That just doesn't interest us. It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does."

