Jon and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets are no longer kids. They're now adults!

Jon took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor the sextuplets turning 18. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star posted on his Story what appears to be a throwback photo of the bunch during a lake outing when they were still young kids. He captioned it, "Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud." Pj Panda's "Happy Birthday Song (Trap Remix)" also accompanied the post.The proud father signed off, "I love you, love dad."

The sextuplets -- Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin -- were born on May 10, 2004. Kate nor the kids have posted on social media about the big birthday, but Hannah told InTouch Weekly that her birthday party in Miami was "a total dream." According to the outlet, Jon spoiled her by getting her a Rolls-Royce for the evening. Hannah, who also recently launched her own beauty line dubbed Gosselin Girl, shared with InTouch Weekly that she wished her siblings had been part of the celebration.

Jon Gosselin / Instagram

"I wish they could have been with me so we could all celebrate turning 18 together," she told the outlet. "It would have been fun to show them my new product line. I know they would be really proud of me!"

As of August 2021, Hannah and Collin lived full-time with Jon while Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden lived with Kate.

Jon and Kate also share 21-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn, who are away at college. Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered on April 4, 2007. Despite drawing nearly 10 million viewers for the season 5 premiere, the show would end in 2009, the same year Jon and Kate got divorced after 10 years of marriage.

Back in 2020 when the kids turned 16, Jon and Kate took to Instagram to wish them a happy birthday.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses', as they were called at birth! I love you so much!" Kate wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of their birthday celebration, which included Hershey's Kisses cereal. "You're 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!"

"They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! ???," Kate added. "#Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

Jon, meanwhile, shared on his Instagram, "Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad."

"Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!!" he captioned the message. "Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Jon and Kate Gosselin Celebrate Sextuplets' 16th Birthday With Sweet Tributes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jon Gosselin Hospitalized Following Venomous Spider Bite

Jon Gosselin Shares Photo of Hannah & Collin's First Day of 11th Grade

Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad Split After 7 Years Together

Jon Gosselin Says His Kids Didn't Reach Out After COVID Diagnosis