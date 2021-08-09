Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Jon Gosselin on the Lessons He Learned After Divorce From Kate 1…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Talks Suiting Up as Impulse and West-…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
Brad Paisley Talks Bringing His Band to the Waters of ‘Shark Wee…
Watch Ian Ziering and ET’s Kevin Frazier Go Inside a Shark Sanct…
Watch Jake Paul and Julia Rose Talk Marriage
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
‘My Unorthodox Life’: Julia Haart’s Family Reveals How Their Lif…
Nivea Gets Love From Celeb Pals After Emotional Kandi Burruss In…
Why Jake Paul Hopes to Knock Out Conor McGregor (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell on Joining 'The Talk' and Anniversary With Rebec…
Jon Gosselin's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, is sharing her battle with breast cancer. Over the weekend, Conrad revealed to her Instagram followers that she was diagnosed with "Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer" in April after a mass was found in her right breast following a mammogram that she says she put "off for almost two-and-a-half years."
In July, Conrad had a single mastectomy done followed by a DIEP Flap procedure. "I feel good," she wrote alongside selfies at the hospital. "After my surgery, I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1."
Conrad said she posted about her cancer battle to "remind everyone not to put off your mammograms and do your monthly breast exams."
"Set a monthly alarm if needed. Even men, who can also get breast cancer," she continued. "Early detection will make the world of difference and give you a better fighting chance."
Conrad added that she has "one last surgery in about two months," but that she currently feels good.
While Conrad did not thank Gosselin in her Instagram post, they still appear to be together. The two celebrated their six-year anniversary in November 2020.
Gosselin was previously married to his Jon & Kate Plus 8 co-star, Kate Gosselin, from 1999 to 2009, and they have eight children together.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jon Gosselin Says His Kids Didn't Reach Out After COVID Diagnosis
Jon Gosselin Shares That He Was Hospitalized With COVID-19
Jon Gosselin's Message to Ex Kate Amid Drama With Son
Related Gallery