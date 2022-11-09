Jon Pardi is gearing up for fatherhood. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Pardi at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, where he shared an update on his wife, Summer Ducan's pregnancy and their baby planning.

"We're having our first baby girl and Summer's right over there," Pardi said, pointing to his pregnant wife, whose bump was on display in a silver and white gown.

As for how the pair are getting ready for the baby, Pardi said the couple is working on a nursery for the little one.

"We're good. Summer, she's perfectly fine. She's not sick. She's super healthy, baby's healthy," the "Last Night Lonely" singer shared. "She's working out, so, we're just gonna get a little nursery soon, and then stay up all night."

While Pardi, who was nominated for a CMA for Musical Event of the Year for his and Midland's track, "Longneck Way To Go," wouldn't say much about their bundle on the way, he did say that he and his wife have picked out a name for their little girl -- though they won't be sharing it any time soon.

"We have a name," he teased. "It's done."

The baby update comes just two months after the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together, with Pardi writing on Instagram, "Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from god. I'm ready for it!"

Summer also took to Instagram alongside the same gorgeous maternity pictures, sharing, "Pardi, party of 3 🥰."

Summer and Pardi have been trying to expand their family since tying the knot in November 2020, something they spoke exclusively to People about discussing the exciting next chapter in their life.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs -- the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," Summer said. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together…and then surprise, we're pregnant!"

"I think stress has a huge part in it. You hear so many stories like ours of 'the moment you stop trying it'll happen,' but when you're in that situation it's really, really hard to not try or not think about it," she added. "It's just one of those crazy things in life that doesn't make sense and there's no right or wrong answer. I feel for all of the couples out there who have been through this and especially those who are still in the thick of it."

For more from Wednesday's show, check out the full list of 2022 CMA Awards Winners.

