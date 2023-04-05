Jon Stewart Makes Surprise Return to 'The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart returned to the anchor's desk on Tuesday. The 60-year-old comedian made a surprise appearance on The Daily Show, which he hosted from 1999-2005 before Trevor Noah took the chair for seven years, to give guest host Roy Wood Jr. some advice on covering the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

Just as Wood shared that he wanted to go viral as a guest host of the show, Stewart showed back up on his old set dressed as Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Use the Force, Roy," Stewart advised as the audience gave him a standing ovation.

When Wood jokingly seemed not to recognize the former beloved Daily Show host, Stewart said, "I'm Jon. I used to work here when the budget wasn't as big a few years back. I actually hosted the program to be honest with you."

Wood replied, "The Daily Show had a white host?"

After arguing over what characters they'd like to portray from Star Wars for the bit, Stewart quipped, "I think it would make more sense if I was the wise sage who mentors the young host. ...Also, I cannot return this robe."

Upon being asked even more Star Wars-related questions and not able to give any "sage" advice, Stewart joked, "I should have come when [Sarah] Silverman was [hosting]!"

Finally getting to have his say, Stewart said to camera, "The thing about this historic indictment is that American jurisprudence..."

He was then hilariously interrupted by Wood, who announced, "I think we're out of time."

