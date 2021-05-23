The Jonas Brothers reunited to close out the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Host Nick Jonas joined brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, along with Marshmello, for an unforgettable performance of their new single, "Leave Before You Love Me."

Taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello delivered a rockin' performance that had the entire crowd of fans on their feet. The JoBros then "turned it up a notch," belting out classic hits like "Sucker," "Only Human," "What a Man Gotta Do" and more.

The performance marked Nick, Joe and Kevin's official return to the BBMAs stage since their fiery medley performance in 2019. More new music and a tour is ahead for the Jonas Brothers, who just announced their "Remember This" tour this summer with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. "I'm pumped to see these brothers on stage," Kelsea said onstage, while introducing their performance. "Kind of a preview for me because I'll be joing them on tour!"

ET spoke with Nick ahead of the Billboard Music Awards, where he talked more about what the band has in the works.

"This could mean that there will be new Jonas Brothers music," he shared. "We've been working together in this year and a half where we've been apart, and always kinda keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and and new inspiration. I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense, but again, I don't wanna give too much away. Just keep your eyes and ears open."



The tour title track, “Remember This,” is also set to be a part of NBC Universal’s Tokyo Olympics Promotional Campaign this summer.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT/ET at JonasBrothers.com.

