Jonathan Majors is getting candid about his bromance with his Creed III co-star, Michael B. Jordan. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Majors at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere Monday where he dished on the ins and outs of their friendship.

As the newly dubbed "internet boyfriend," Majors was sure to pay homage to the O.G., Jordan himself, and while he said he didn't get advice from the Black Panther actor on playing a villain in the MCU, Majors said Jordan is his "homie" his "best buddy" and his go-to guy.

"We have a very amicable relationship that's my best buddy," Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movie said. "We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day -- whatever, whatever. He's my brother."

As for his new title, Majors said he's all good with being the internet's boyfriend, as long as the commitment is there on both ends.

"As long as we have a great relationship, as long as we stay committed to each other, and when we part ways, we part ways amicably. I'm okay with that," he said.

Majors added, "But you will remember me."

Jokes aside, the 33-year-old actor said that while it's been a whirlwind taking on roles in films and TV shows like Lovecraft Country, Devotion, Ant-Man, Creed III and serving as Ebony's latest cover star for their Valentine's Day issue, he still takes the time daily to reflect and be grateful.

"There's a time every day, I get up in the morning. I train, I sit," Majors explained. "I'm grateful to my creator, and he or she that created this whole mess that I'm in right now. So, I'm having a great time."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters Feb. 17.

