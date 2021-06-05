Jonathan Van Ness and Husband Mark Peacock Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary
Happy anniversary Jonathan Van Ness and Mark Peacock!
The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Saturday, and couldn't help but celebrate the occasion on their social media. The Queer Eye star posted a handful of photos of the two from their wedding, as well as sweet moments together.
"Happy One Year Wedding Anniversary @marklondon 🏳️🌈 I love our adventures and I can’t wait to make more 💕💕💕," Van Ness captioned the post. His famous friends and Queer Eye co-stars also congratulated the two in the comments section.
"aw, Happy Anniversary, to you both. I hope you have such a wonderful day ❤️❤️," Tan France wrote while Bobby Berk added, "Happy anniversary you two! Love you!!!"
Peacock also shared a sweet post filled with more photos of the two together. "Happy 1st Anniversary babe 🍾," he wrote.
Van Ness revealed on New Year's Eve, amid reflections on personal and professional achievements, that they tied the knot last year.
"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," JVN wrote. He was congratulated by all his Queer Eye co-stars, who praised the couple. Peacock also posted his own New Year's message, calling Van Ness his "soulmate and one true love" and sharing how they "adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo" and he "entered a family with 4 amazing cats."
Van Ness later shared how the two met and how their relationship blossomed. In an Instagram post earlier this year, the hairstylist said that they went on a "date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour."
Van Ness explained that at the end of his tour, he was taking his mom, aunt and friends on a trip to Amsterdam. "I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break?" he wrote. "Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same."
