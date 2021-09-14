Jordana Brewster Engaged to Tech CEO Mason Morfit

Congratulations are in order for Jordana Brewster and tech CEO Mason Morfit. Brewster took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she and Morfit are engaged, flashing her sparkling diamond ring in the sweet snap.

"❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," Brewster wrote alongside the photo of her and Morfit cozied up on the beach.

Brewster's rep confirmed the engagement news to People.

This will be Brewster's second marriage. She and ex-husband, Andrew Form split up in 2020 after 13 years of marriage. They share two sons Julian, 8 and Rowan, 5.

Brewster and Morfit were first linked last July, when they were seen spending time together at the beach in Santa Monica, California.

In June, the F9 actress opened up about meeting Morfit, who she called "the love of her life," in a candid essay for Glamour. Brewster revealed that she and Morfit met four years ago when she and the ValueAct Capital CEO were still married to other people. According to the 41-year-old actress, the pair reconnected in San Francisco four days after Brewster and Form, decided to separate.

"When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded," she recalled. "During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did."

It didn't take long before the couple started talking about a future together and how they could blend their families.

"From that day on Mason and I saw each other every other week. We began thinking about how to blend our families. Therapists and friends urged us to slow down, to enjoy the time alone, but we knew this was right. I guess what didn’t work for me last time was working for me now," she shared.

And in the end, the risk paid off in love for Brewster.

"Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line," Brewster wrote. "With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."

