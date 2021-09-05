Jordyn Woods Addresses Saying Karl-Anthony Towns Was Like a 'Brother' Before They Started Dating
Jordyn Woods is opening up about her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns. In a video for Woods' Instagram series Regular-ish on Friday, Woods and Towns discussed how they started dating -- and Woods' previous comments about Towns being like a "brother" to her.
"Two years before, I'm like, 'No, that's like a brother to me,'" Woods said of the period before she and Towns turned romantic. "That sounds disgusting now, I know."
"That sounds crazy," Towns added, laughing.
Though the word "brother" may not sound so good to Woods and Towns now, the pair said they were strictly platonic for a long time.
"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends," the basketball player explained. "And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."
"Literally there was never a kiss or anything. I was just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other," he shared.
"I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend," Woods added. "We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."
Towns and Woods' romance started during the coronavirus pandemic, as she supported him through tough times, like the deaths of seven of his family members, including his mother, Jacqueline Towns.
"It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more," Towns recalled. "And we chose the latter."
"Timing is everything" for Towns and Woods, the model said.
"I felt like God was presenting us something that we just went with," she expressed. "And it happened to be something beautiful."
Towns and Woods celebrated their 1-year anniversary in May. See more on Woods in the video below.
