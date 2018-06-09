Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Caldwell Welcome First Child Together

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are parents!

The 23-year-old Counting On star and his wife welcomed their first baby together, son Garrett David Duggar, on June 8. The Duggar family shared the news -- and the first family photo -- on their website on Saturday. Little Garrett was born at 1:36 p.m., weighed seven pounds and eight ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

"No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today!" Joseph and Kendra, 19, happily expressed in a statement. "Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents."

Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also shared how excited they were to add a new bundle of joy to their family.

"We are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar," the statement began. "Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy! Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes!"

Joseph and Kendra tied the knot in September of last year, following a three-month engagement. The couple then announced they were expecting their first child in December. In February, they revealed that they were having a baby boy.

"Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy!" the couple expressed in a joint statement at the time. "Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!"

Meanwhile, the Duggar family continues to expand. Joseph's sister, Jinger, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are also expecting their first child together and Josiah Duggar and his girlfriend Lauren Swanson got engaged in March.

