Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Welcome First Child Together

Josh Brolin is a dad for the third time.

The 50-year-old actor and his wife, Kathryn, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, he announced on Instagram on Sunday. The couple has decided to name their daughter Westlyn Reign.

"Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)," Brolin wrote alongside a video of the adorable newborn sleeping. "Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly. ❤️❤️🍼🏋🏻‍♀️🍀 #beanlove."

The couple announced they were expecting a child together in May. Brolin is already a dad to his two children, 24-year-old Eden and 30-year-old Trevor, from his first marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though they divorced in 2013 after nine years of marriage.

Kathryn, 31, recently shared a picture of the two kissing, also showing off her sizable baby bump.

"Happy 40 weeks my love @joshbrolin," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Brolin recently shared a giggling video of the two, in which she jokes that she's "still huge."

ET spoke to the actor in June at the Sicario: Day of the Soldado premiere, when he said he was definitely excited to be a dad again.

"I'm always excited about kids," he said. "I prefer being around kids. You know, they have the imagination. They're fun. I've heard other people be like, 'Kid's sitting there, he's staring at nothing, he's slobbering, like, what's the point?' The point is to sit there and slobber with him. That's the point."

"The kid has a great Jewish grandmother and she's appropriately manifesting like she should," Brolin said of Barbra Streisand, who's married to his dad, James Brolin. "She's into it, she calls every day, she follows the app. It's amazing. Look, it could've been the opposite and it's not, so we love that people are involved, family's involved, friends are involved. It's a good thing."

ET also spoke to Brolin last October while he was promoting Only the Brave, when he opened up about how he knew Kathryn, his former assistant, was the one. The two tied the knot in September 2016 after three years of dating.

“You go through enough relationships where you’re trying to figure it out, what does this mean, why am I so confused?” he shared. “And then suddenly you’re not confused. It’s something to celebrate.”

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Josh Brolin Says He's 'Appropriately Nervous' About Becoming a Dad for a 3rd Time (Exclusive)

Josh Brolin Addresses Domestic Abuse Arrest While Married to Diane Lane

Josh Brolin Announces Wife Kathryn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child Together

Related Gallery