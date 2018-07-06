Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Reflects on the Past 10 Years Following Scandals

Anna Duggar is reflecting on her "wonderful adventure" of life with her husband, Josh Duggar.

The mother of five took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a series of pics of their kids -- Meredith, Michael, Marcus, Mackynzie and Mason -- while reminiscing over all the ups and downs their family has encountered over the past decade.

"June was an exciting month for our family: Marcus, Michael and I are are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary!" she wrote.

"The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure," she continued. "So thankful for God's redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!"

It's been a rocky few years for the family, as Josh found himself in the middle of multiple scandals in 2015, including being unfaithful to Anna and admitting to molesting five minor girls when he was a teenager. After Josh spent over six months in a faith-based rehab facility, the couple revealed in March 2017 that they had "quietly worked" the past two years on rebuilding their relationship and their family.

Since then, Anna and Josh have patched up their marriage, and welcomed their youngest child, Mason, last September. Hear more on how they moved past the scandals in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Josh Duggar Files Motion to Join Sisters' Privacy Lawsuit

Josh Duggar's Family Celebrate His 29th Birthday With Photo and Encouraging Message

Josh Duggar Seen on Double Date With Wife Anna and Her Sister Following Jinger's Wedding

Related Gallery