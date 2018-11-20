You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most famous reindeer of all? Elliot!

At least, that's his goal in the upcoming animated Christmas tale, Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer. In fact, Elliot isn't a reindeer at all, but a miniature horse with big dreams who travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot on Santa's sleigh team. ET has an action-packed clip from the movie, above, plus exclusive posters revealing Josh Hutcherson's Elliot, Samantha Bee's Hazel the goat and more characters played by John Cleese, Martin Short and Morena Baccarin.

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer is in select theaters Nov. 30 and nationwide for one day only on Dec. 1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fall Movie Preview 2018: Wizards, Superheroes & Shirtless Chris Hemsworth

Josh Hutcherson Leaves 'The Hunger Games' Behind to Direct His Own Future (Exclusive)

Samantha Bee Talks 'Full Frontal' 2.0, Jennifer Lawrence and Ideas for a Line of Blazers (Exclusive)