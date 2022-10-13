Joshua Bassett just dropped a new song, and it's all about this "complicated" love life. "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" is an upbeat departure from the singer and actor's recent run of ballads.

Telling the story of a toxic relationship, Bassett sings, "You starting rumors, it's nothing new, yeah. We're on this sh*t again. She said. He said. She said. Just can't get over, I let you go, yeah. Let's put this sh*t to bed. She said. He said. She said," before launching into the catchy chorus.

Ahead of the song's release Thursday, Bassett described love as "messy," adding, "between long-lost love, broken promises, reconciliation and new beginnings -- you can count on one thing: it’s complicated."

The track comes just one week after Bassett surprised fans with the release of "Would You Love Me Now?" an ode to lost love, and less than a month after his critically acclaimed Sad Songs in a Hotel Room EP.

Bassett's new song comes just one day after the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star seemingly poked fun at his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo on TikTok. Set to his single, "Would You Love Me Now?," the clip sees Bassett participate in the Love of My Life trend.

"First letter is the love of my life," the 21-year-old said as an O flashed on the screen.

With a smile, Bassett tries again. "Second letter is the love of my life," he says. "OK, Q .. I’ll take it," he says as the large letter flashes on the screen.

Bassett simply captioned the hilarious video "i--."

Bassett and Rodrigo most recently reunited in July, during the season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The duo was all smiles as they posed together, flashing peace signs, along with their castmates.

Both Bassett and Rodrigo shared pics from the evening on their respective Instagram accounts.

Bassett and Rodrigo, 19, quietly dated from 2019 to 2020. Things went sour between the pair in 2020 after Rodrigo released her single, "Drivers License," which seemingly referenced Bassett’s alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

David Livingston/FilmMagic

In 2021, Bassett spoke to GQ about all of the drama that surrounded him, Rodrigo and Carpenter following the release of the single – and why he chose to remain silent about it.

"The hardest thing [has been] biting my tongue, in a lot of ways, but the reality is it’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls**t, so I just don’t," Bassett told GQ. "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina [Carpenter] and Olivia. Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."

Bassett added that he tries not to look too much into all the social media speculation, a sentiment Rodrigo echoed in her own interview with the outlet, "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."

RELATED CONTENT:

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Romance on TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite & Pose Together at Premiere

All the Times Olivia Rodrigo Alluded to Joshua Bassett in New Doc

Joshua Bassett Says He and Olivia Rodrigo Laughed About Drama, Teases Music With Sabrina Carpenter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery