ET can confirm that Joshua Jackson has joined the cast of Sony Pictures' upcoming Karate Kid, alongside Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

According to Sony Pictures, the movie will both fuse and continue the movies' mythology and bring the story to the East Coast, focusing on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor.

Other plot details remain under wraps, but the studio shared that Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid film trilogy, which began in 1984 when Macchio's Daniel moved to California and became an unlikely karate champion under the tutelage of Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita.

The Hollywood Reporter was first with news of Joshua's casting.

Jackson is best known for TV roles such as Dawson's Creek, The Affair and, most recently, in the Paramount+ drama Fatal Attraction. He also starred in the Peacock drama Dr. Death, which earned him a 2022 Critics Choice Award.

Some of his past films have included The Mighty Ducks trilogy, The Skulls, Gossip and Cruel Intentions. When the latest iteration of Karate Kid hits theaters on Dec. 13, it'll mark Jackson's first film in almost a decade since his 2015 drama, Sky.

The latest installment of Karate Kid -- a pop culture phenomenon that's spanned almost three decades and earned more than $600 million worldwide -- will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, with Rob Lieber penning the screenplay. Karen Rosenfelt is on as producer.

Jackson joining the cast is the latest since Sony Pictures announced in November that Macchio and Chan would return to reprise their roles.

Macchio also stars in Netflix's Cobra Kai, which takes place several decades after the events of the original Karate Kid trilogy. Netflix announced that production on season 6 of Cobra Kai kicked off last month.

