Josie Harris, the mother to three of Floyd Mayweather's children, was reportedly found dead on Tuesday. She was 40.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells ET that they were called out to a residential home in Valencia, California, on Tuesday at 9:42 p.m. and found a woman there who was unresponsive. The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene.

While officials will not reveal the identity of the woman until she is positively identified by the Office of Medical Examiner/Coroner, they tell ET that she was discovered inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence where it is believed she lived.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. ET has reached out to Mayweather's team for comment.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, there did not appear to be any foul play.

Harris and Mayweather dated from 1995 to 2010, TMZ reports. They shared three children -- Koraun, 20, Zion, 18, and Jirah, 15.

