Joy Behar Reveals She Was Hospitalized After Accidentally Stabbing Herself While Cutting an Avocado

Avocado hand has taken its next victim!

Joy Behar revealed on The Viewon Tuesday that she was forced to miss work on Monday after slicing her hand open while trying to cut an avocado.

"Saturday night, on my way to the event at the retreat, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” she explained to her co-hosts. “I was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open an avocado. So I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out … and I stabbed myself!”

Behar was taken to the hospital, where she stayed overnight and was administered an antibacterial drip to ward off infection. "Apparently there is a syndrome called avocado hand. It's real!" she said. "The doctor said, 'Oh, we get this all the time.' Bagels also. Any time you're holding the item, and you cut it, you can get this."

The 75-year-old comedian is now on the road to recovery, and her co-hosts took special measures to ensure an accident like this one doesn't happen again, as they gifted her with a safety glove and an avocado slicer.

“I’ll leave the dicing to Rachael Ray and only buy ready-made guacamole. That’s it!” Behar joked. "And Meryl Streep apparently had this too. I'm in good company."

