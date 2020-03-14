Juanes and Alejandro Sanz are coming together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The singers, who have each had to reschedule concert dates due to the pandemic, announced on Saturday that they'll perform a special streaming concert for fans. The jam session and conversation, titled The Tour Stays Home For All, will be streamed on YouTube Live from Miami Art House Studio on Sunday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The show will feature Juanes and Sanz performing their hits, as well as spontaneous covers and digital Q&A chats with fans between songs. Also participating in the event are renowned producer Julio Reyes Copello, pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba, bassist Guillermo Vadalá and a very minimal studio staff, in order to keep with the practice of precautionary social distancing.



Juanes, Sanz, and the team at Art House Miami encourage additional artists to create similar events in order to keep fans around the world engaged with live music during COVID-19 precautionary measures over the coming weeks.

In a message to fans on his Instagram on Saturday, Juanes wrote, "Mañana domingo 15 de Marzo tendremos un #YoutubeLive donde estaremos compartiendo un buen rato y muy buena música ¿Nos acompañan? 🌎," which translates to, "Tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, we'll have a #YouTubeLive where we'll be sharing a good time and good music. Will you join us?"

Sanz also posted on Instagram, and thanked fans.

Juanes and Sanz aren't the only artists to provide streaming concerts for fans amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, Yungblud announced he'll perform a special show streamed from his YouTube channel on Monday, March 16, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The show, titled, Sh*t's Weird Keep Calm and Carry On, will feature performances with his full band. In between songs, he'll answer questions from fans living in countries where he has had to postpone shows due to precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Yungblud said in a statement, “the world is in a very weird time at the moment. everyone doesn’t know what to do or where to turn. it’s like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. my shows were getting cancelled left right and centre. i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family. we need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn’t even an option for me! we’re holding an online concert monday 7am pdt earliest show of my life see you there!!!”

See more on the pandemic in the video below.

