Jude Law and Wife Phillipa Coan Expecting Their First Child Together

Jude Law's wife, Phillipa Coan, is pregnant.

The couple was snapped walking together in London on Wednesday, and the 32-year-old psychologist has a noticeable baby bump.

"He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family," a source told the Daily Mail. "Everyone is really excited for the new arrival."

This will mark Coan and Law's first child together. Law is already a father to five children from three previous relationships. The 47-year-old actor and his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, have three children together -- 23-year-old son Rafferty, 19-year-old daughter Iris and 17-year-old son Rudy. Law also has a 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, with model Samantha Burke, as well as a 5-year-old daughter, Ada, with singer Catherine Harding.

ET has reached out to Law's rep for comment.

Law and Coan have been married since May 2019, when they tied the knot in a ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Meanwhile, Law's children have clearly inherited his good looks. Rafferty has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, while Iris stunned in a Burberry campaign in 2017.

