Raff Law is talking about coming full circle to work alongside Steven Spielberg for their new Apple TV+ show, some 24 years after his own father, Jude Law, teamed up with the iconic director.

Chatting with ET from the red-carpet premiere of Masters of the Air, the 27-year-old actor and model said that while he doesn't have many memories from when Spielberg, 77, and Judd, 51, worked first together, there are definitely moments that stick out.

"I do I have snippets of memories of then -- I was young," Raff -- who plays Sgt. Ken Lemmons in the new series -- tells ET, adding that he did go to the A.I. Artificial Intelligence set while his dad was filming.

"It's a full circle moment in a way but also it feels like the beginning and I'm happy to tell this story and be involved with such amazing talent and people," Raff said.

The show isn't just a reunion for Spielberg and the younger Law, the Jurassic Park director's son, Sawyer Spielberg, also is part of the project, playing Lt. Roy Claytor.

Getty Images

As for what attracted Raff to the project, he says it was the sense of comradery among the airmen featured in the series that really intrigued him.

"It was two years ago now when we shot it and it gave me such an incredible experience," he says. "And meeting all the guys and all kind of getting down together and understanding what we were doing as a team and that comradery."

The show, which also stars Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Ncuti Gatwa, "follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air," according to Apple TV. The show is an adaptation of the Donald L. Miller book of the same name.

Masters of the Air also marks the third World War II collaboration between Spielberg and producer Tom Hanks. That fact was just another key point that piqued the young actor's interest.

"When I first picked up the audition, first I was blown away because I'm a big fan of Band of Brothers and a big fan of The Pacific and there's no one really like Steven [Spielberg], and Tom [Hanks] and Gary [Goetzman] that tell these stories with such passion and such truth," he says.

Check out the trailer for Masters of the Air in the player below:

Masters of the Air releases episodes weekly and premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 26.

RELATED CONTENT: