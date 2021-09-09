Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to the Courtroom in a new IMDb TV original series, Judy Justice. Premiering Nov. 1, the arbitration-based program will feature three new members of Sheindlin’s courtroom staff: bailiff Kevin Roscoe, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin's granddaughter.

Sheindlin will be working with some familiar faces on her new series, her longtime executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben, who worked with Sheindlin on her long-running program, Judge Judy.

"I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues," she said in a statement about the show.

She continued, "Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?"

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV called Judy Justice a "fresh court program" that they're thrilled for audiences to be able to enjoy any time of the day,

"Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business," Anderson and Pirozzi said in the presser. "As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day. Judge Sheindlin, Randy, and Amy have created a fresh court program, and we look forward to introducing Kevin, Whitney, and Sarah to viewers."

New episodes of Judy Justice will be available every weekday exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

