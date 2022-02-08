Julia Fox is feeling pretty secure about her relationship with Kanye "Ye" West.

In the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox spoke with host Alex Cooper about her highly publicized romance with the 44-year-old rapper and the many misconceptions about their relationship.

"I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend," the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress said before adding that they never had an official conversation about their relationship status.

While she called their relationship "organic" and "natural" many have questioned their pairing after West purchased a house on the same street as his ex, Kim Kardashian, and made comments about wanting to get her back.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human," Fox said about any lingering feelings West has about his estranged wife. "I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

Fox considers herself to be West's latest muse. And while he's taken the reins in the fashion department for her, curating picture-perfect and oftentimes eye-catching style moments, that doesn't mean their relationship is just for show.

"Time will tell, you'll just see," Fox said of their relationship.

"Obviously, it looks a certain way, but people don't know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I've been around," she added.

The two were first photographed going out in Miami during a New Year's Eve party, before taking their romance to New York City and hanging out ever since. Fox later detailed their date in a piece for Interview Magazine which was accompanied by steamy photos of the two.

In recounting their epic date night, Fox told Cooper it was like being on "the Kanye workout plan," referencing his 2004 track, "The New Workout Plan."

"It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan," Fox shared, before revealing how the pair agreed to step up her fashion game. "We got to work. We were like, 'OK, we're gonna do this. If I'm gonna be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit.'"

"I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone and I love that because I don't think anyone has been able to succeed in that,'" she continued. "'Cause I'm stubborn and I'm gonna wear the things that I'm comfortable in."

While she admittedly still has insecurities about taking big fashion risks, like the bold eyeliner she wore at Paris Fashion Week, Fox said West doesn't see those.

"I have my insecurities that no one else sees and he doesn't seem them," she said. "So, it's cool to see myself through his eyes."

