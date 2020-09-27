Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Reunite With 'Veep' Cast

The Veep cast is coming together. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her co-stars will be reuniting for a special event on Oct. 4, she announced on social media on Saturday.

Though many casts have reunited amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Veep cast's get-together will double as a fundraiser for the Democratic party in Wisconsin. "The future of democracy is on the line, people," Louis-Dreyfus said in a video posted on Twitter. "Come and join us and be part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump and electing Joe Biden."

The actress captioned her post, "I’m SO excited to announce that we’re doing a #VeepReunion on Oct 4 with @AnnaChlumsky, @Mrreidscott, @SamRichardson, @MrTonyHale, @CleaDuvall, @MrMattWalsh, @DavidHMandel and more! Chip in any amount to sign up! https://wisdems.org/veep."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin's last star-studded fundraiser -- a table read of The Princess Bride on Sept. 4 -- raised over $4 million for the party.

The Veep cast's reunion is set to place on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. CST, featuring Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall and Matt Walsh, plus some surprise guests, according to Variety. David Mandel, an executive producer on the show, will moderate the event, which will only be livestreamed once.

Louis-Dreyfus hosted night four of the Democratic National Convention in August. During the event, the Emmy winner spoke about her interactions with Biden, recalling the former vice president's "warmth and kindness" after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. See more in the video below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

