Julia Roberts made quite the fashion statement as she honored her friend and frequent co-star, George Clooney. On Sunday, the 55-year-old actress joined a host of other celebrities at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where Clooney was recognized for his work in entertainment.

For the occasion, Roberts wore a custom Jeremy Scott by Moschino dress that was adorned with Clooney’s face. The dress had snapshots from the actor's many on-screen roles, including Dr. Doug Ross on ER and Danny Ocean from the Ocean's film franchise. The look also included a photo of Clooney accepting his Oscar, and a picture of him and Roberts smiling for the camera.

The actress, who was at at the event with her husband, Danny Moder, accessorized her look with jewels by Chopard, and a chic black jacket.

On stage, Roberts brought laughs as she paid tribute to Clooney. "I’m here for Gladys Knight, can’t you tell," she quipped as she took the stage in her Clooney-inspired look.

During her speech, Roberts also credited her pal for being "profoundly present and attentive to the world around him."

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder during a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Dec. 4 2022 in Washington, DC.

In addition to Roberts, her and Clooney's Ocean's 11 co-stars, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon, were also at the reception, as well actor Richard Kind.

While at the event, Clooney -- who was joined by his wife, Amal Clooney -- spoke to ET about the special recognition.

"I have to say, it's a really beautiful honor, it's such a fun thing. I've never been to the honors before and what a fun weekend it's been,” the 61-year-old actor told ET. “We had a great time at the White House, we had a really wonderful time at the state department last night. So it's it was actually very emotional. It's fun to be around people who are also friends of yours who are receiving this."

His wife also spoke with ET about her husband's special honor. "The White House was Christmas-y and, you know, when I get to the state department I'm usually working," the 44-year-old attorney shared. "So it was nice to be in a lovely ballroom, and celebrating George and all the honorees."

The 45th Kennedy Center honors also paid tribute to "The Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight, "The Queen of Christian Pop" Amy Grant, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and songwriter Tania León, and legendary rock group and humanitarians U2 -- which is comprised of members Bono, The Edge Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr .

The Kennedy Center Honors event airs Dec. 28 on CBS.

