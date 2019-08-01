Julianna Margulies Has a CBS All Access Series in the Works

Is Julianna Margulies headed to CBS All Access?

The former star of The Good Wife may be returning to the CBS family with a new series aimed at the network's streaming service, it was revealed Thursday during CBS All Access' executive session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Margulies would potentially star in the project, which is a part of a development deal, if it is produced.

"It's a development project," Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content at CBS All Access, told a small group of reporters of Margulies' project. "It's part of our development slate. We just don't normally announce development, but just to illuminate the point that we have a good relationship with her, as far as we're concerned. We'll see what happens with that. We'll see if that comes into fruition."

Details on the potential new series are being kept under wraps.

News of Margulies' development deal came to light when CBS All Access executives were asked about the actress' recent comments over CBS reportedly opting not to pay her normal rate for a guest appearance on its Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight.

"We love Julianna and there's a long great history with her. We did want her to guest on The Good Fight. There was a different expectation of what that meant and it didn't work out," McNamara said during the executive session. "We have another project in development with her that would have a deal for her to star if that goes forward. We would love to see her on the service in something in the future."

Margulies played attorney Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife for seven seasons on CBS from 2009 to 2016. She won two Emmys and one Golden Globe for her performance.

