Julianne Hough is single in the city and loving it! ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Hough at the 75th annual Tony Awards Sunday night about life in New York City following her divorce from Books Laich and making her big Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated, POTUS.

"Busy," Hough quipped about life in New York. "Eight shows a week on Broadway. I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it's so incredible. I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world."

Adding, "This is where I'm meant to be right now, so, feeling good."

Hough, who is hosting the one-hour pre-show special on Paramount+, The Tony Awards: Act One, alongside Darren Criss, told ET it feels "incredible" to be a part of the Broadway community.

"Oh my goodness," Hough gushed. "It's absolutely incredible. To be a part of this Broadway community has always been something that I've dreamed of, and the fact that I get to be here the year that Broadway is back and the Tony Awards are back at Radio City and POTUS is nominated, I mean, it's just amazing. I feel so grateful."

As for the pre-show, Hough said it's all about the creative artists behind some of Broadway's biggest productions.

"Darren Criss and I are hosting The Tony Awards: Act One, which is all about the creative artists, who really are why we are able to be out front and center as performers, because they're the ones that create it, so, it's great to be able to honor them," the professional dancer shared,

In addition, the pair are performing the opening number for Sunday night's show, written by Criss himself.

When asked how she juggles all her hats, as an actor, singer, dancer and songwriter, Hough said she owes it all to gratitude.

"Honestly, I'm so grateful. The fact that there's people that want to pay money to come and see our shows, and that we can offer any kind of entertainment and relief and humor -- I mean, that's what I feel like I was put on this earth to do, is just to bring joy and entertainment to people," she said.

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on both CBS and Paramount+.

