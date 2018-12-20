Modern Familyisn't going anywhere, that's if the stars of the show have any say!

ET caught up with Julie Bowen at the Celebrity Friends Volunteer with Feeding America at Para Los Niños' Felices Fiestas Celebration in Los Angeles this past week, where she opened up about the rumors that the hit ABC show will return for one last season.

"We were approached. The cast gave a gleeful yes," Bowen, 48, told ET. "I think there's a lot of behind-the-scenes action that has to happen with Fox, and ABC buying Fox. There's an extra building worth of paperwork it has to go through. But I'm hoping it does. I really am."

Modern Family has already been on the air for ten seasons, but what would it mean for Bowen to have one last hurrah?

"It would give me an opportunity to cry at the beginning of every episode, every table read," she expressed. "This is the last time we do an episode 12. It would let us all properly grieve the end of the series as opposed to it being, right now we're like, 'No this can't be it,' because we're all enjoying it. No one's crying. No one's sad. So we're looking forward to being sad."

There is definitely so much story left to tell when it comes to the Dunphy's and Pritchetts. The mid-season finale saw Sarah Hyland's character, Haley, find out she was expecting a baby. So how will this change the modern family?

"It's appropriate," explained Bowen. "We watched these kids grow up. It's kind of, at the end of the pilot, it was Elton John's 'The Circle of Life,' granted with a very funny twist. We're doing the circle of life. Babies making babies. We just keep going."

While they wait to see what the show's future is, Bowen and her three sons -- Oliver, 11, Gustav, 9, and John, 9 -- were busy giving back to the community.

"We do these services every year around the holidays," she shared. "And this one because it was Para los Niños and I knew that there would be lots of families and kids. I thought it was particularly appropriate as they got older they participate more and more. And one in six kids goes hungry in America every day. And the fact that I have three kids, the math should be like .5 of my kids are hungry and they have never missed a meal. So I know how fortunate we are and how important it is to give back."

Meanwhile, in September, ET also spoke with Bowen's on-screen husband Ty Burrell, who also dished on how the team is talking about the final season.

