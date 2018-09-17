Julie Chen Leaving 'The Talk' After Husband Les Moonves' Exit From CBS

Julie Chen is leaving The Talk.

After being a no-show for multiple days in a row following husband Les Moonves' exit from CBS, the 48-year-old TV personality will not be returning to the award-winning talk show, according to multiple reports. She is expected to announce her departure via a videotaped message that will air during Tuesday's episode.

Chen has been a moderator of The Talk since it made its debut as part of CBS' daytime programming block in October 2010.

As ET previously reported, Chen -- who has been married to Moonves for 14 years -- has stood by her husband, who previously served as chairman and CEO of CBS, amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Moonves has denied the allegations

Chen addressed the controversy in late July during an episode of The Talk. "Some of you may be aware of what's been going on in my life the past few days," she said. "I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. And I will stand by this statement today, tomorrow, forever."

The statement she's referring to read, "I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late '90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement."

Last week, Chen appeared on Big Brother, where she, for the first time, used her full, married name when signing off. "I'm Julie Chen Moonves," she exclaimed. "Goodnight."

