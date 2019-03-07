The Chicago Police Department wants to find out who may have leaked information in the Jussie Smollett case.

Sergeant Rocco Alioto of the Chicago P.D. told ET on Thursday that an internal investigation has been opened into who was behind the leaks to the media in theEmpire actor's investigation.

"I would like to point out that a lot of the information out there was inaccurate and there were numerous agencies involved in this investigation," Alioto said in a statement. "As a standard procedure when there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities.” TMZ was first to report the news.

Smollett was arrested on Feb. 21 after being charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime. The actor was then released after he posted $10,000 of his $100,000 bond.

The allegations against Smollett stem from an alleged attack on the actor in late January, which Chicago Police now believe to be a hoax orchestrated by Smollett to further his career. They also allege that, prior to the attack, he sent himself a threatening letter, which did not receive the attention he had hoped it would.

Smollett has maintained that he is a victim and has denied all the allegations that he staged the incident.

Smollett's next hearing is set for March 14.

