Jussie Smollett, is making his directorial debut next month. Per Variety, the Smollett-directed B-Boy Blues, has been picked up by BET+ and will hit the streamer June 9, as part of BET+'s Pride Month programming.

In addition to directing and writing the project, Smollett is also a producer on B-Boy Blues, alongside Mona Scott-Young and her Monami Entertainment, who the outlet said was instrumental in getting the deal done with BET+.

Starring, Timothy Richardson, Ledisi, Brandee Evans, Heather B, Marquise Vilson, Jabari Redd, Broderick Hunter and Thomas Mackie, B-Boy Blues is the film adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s novel by the same name.

Described as "a clash of class and culture when Mitchell Crawford, a college educated journalist from Brooklyn and Raheim Rivers, a bike messenger from Harlem, fall in love," the indie film made its award-winning debut last year at the 2021 American Black Film Festival, taking home the Narrative Feature Fan Favorite Award.

Smollett's directorial debut comes after he was sentenced to 150 days behind bars in March and given 30 months of felony probation -- three months after he was found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct for which he was charged. The Empire star was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the City of Chicago and fined $25,000 following his report that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

Smollett had just begun serving his 5-month sentence when was released from Cook County Jail on bond, while his legal team works to appeal his conviction.

Smollett's attorney, Nenye Uche, shared a statement with ET following his release, commending the court for their decision.

"We are very pleased with the ruling made by the Illinois First District Appellate Court. We are pleased that sensationalism and politics will be put aside and we can finally have an intellectual discussion about our laws with our esteemed appellate court," Uche shared.

Smollett's attorney further stated, "Three years ago, Jussie and the State of Illinois reached a deferred prosecution agreement in which he paid a ten thousand dollar fine and performed community service. As a result, the case was dismissed. To be recharged and prosecuted for the exact same thing, a second time, is not just morally wrong, but certainly double jeopardy and thus unconstitutional. Especially as it concerns an innocent man."

For more on his ongoing legal battle, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Jussie Smollett Released From Jail While Appealing His Conviction

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail, 30 Months Probation

Samuel L. Jackson Writes Letter Asking Leniency for Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty in Disorderly Conduct Trial This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery