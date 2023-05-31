Timothy Olyphant is back as Raylan Givens in FX's new miniseries, Justified: City Primeval, and he's ready for "a shooting match." Eight years after the end of Justified, the actor puts on the cowboy hat once again for the eight-episode return and this time, he'll be joined by his real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant, who plays Raylan's daughter, Willa.

In the official trailer, released Wednesday, a lot has transpired since viewers last saw the US Deputy Marshal, who's relocated to Detroit. But things soon get hairy when he learns he's been "special requested" by the Task Force, putting a damper on his plans to road trip with his daughter, Willa, back to Miami. Turns out, they need his help tracking The Oklahoman Wildman, aka Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), who's been leaving a trail of dead bodies from Oklahoma to Detroit.

"He's a killer and he enjoys it," Raylan is warned.

But it gets personal when Raylan sees his daughter hanging out with Clement at an intimate dinner. "You did a great job. She's very sweet," Clement smirks as he puts his arm around Willa, as Raylan watches in stunned horror.

"I see you near my daughter again, I'll kill you," Raylan tells Clement after throwing him out. "Not if I see you first," Clement snarls.

"I ain't gonna sleep at night if this son of a b**ch wins," Raylan says, before coming face to face with Clement. "You want a shooting match? Let's go." Watch the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Justified: City Primeval: "Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz and Victor Williams round out the ensemble.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner serve as showrunners and executive producers with Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano and V.J. Boyd. Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce in association with MGM Television. Walter Mosley and Ingrid Escajeda are consulting producers and Eisa Davis is a producer.

Justified: City Primeval premieres Tuesday, July 18 on FX.

