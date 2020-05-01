Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up to raise money for children of first responders who've been affected by the coronavirus. On Friday, the singers announced that they'll be releasing a duet, "Stuck With U," of which all net proceeds will go toward funding grants and scholarships to children of first responders through a partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation and Scooter Braun's SB Projects.

The track, which will be released on May 8, is the first of a compilation of singles benefiting charitable organizations from the SB Projects' roster that will be released over the course of the coming year.

In a press release for the project, Grande said, "We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it."

"More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day," Bieber added. "It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good."

Braun also provided a statement, saying that he, Grande and Bieber "wanted to show our gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who work tirelessly for our health and safety during this crisis."

Grande and Bieber both shared the announcement on Instagram, along with the song's cover art, which features a drawing of two people in a house together.

"Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release," Grande wrote in part.

"Very excited because we have finally done it," Bieber wrote alongside his post.

"Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this," he teased.

Prior to the announcement, both Bieber and Grande gave back to relief efforts by participating in the #AllInChallenge, which gives fans the chance to donate money in order to win prizes. Bieber gave fans the chance to have him fly to their home and sing "One Less Lonely Girl," while Grande offered up the opportunity to hang out in the studio and grab dinner with her.

While Bieber has been keeping fans entertained on TikTok throughout quarantine, Grande delighted her following when she participated in The Disney Family Singalong last month. During the show, Grande expertly belted out "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from Hercules. Fans couldn't get enough of Grande, as she also took on the role of backup singer and had multiple angles showing at once.

Watch the video below to see how more celebs have given back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jon Bon Jovi and More New Jersey Celebs Team Up to Raise Funds for Pandemic Relief This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute Concert Raises More Than $4 Million for Coronavirus Relief

Ansel Elgort Poses Nude to Raise Money for Frontline Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

'That Thing You Do' Cast to Reunite for Coronavirus Fundraiser

Related Gallery