Justin Bieber Sends Message of Support to Kanye West: ‘Our Job Is to Love’

Justin Bieber is sending his support to friend and fellow star Kanye West after the rapper’s controversial week of tweets and interviews.

The singer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share some positivity with his fans in support of West, who made more headlines recently with incendiary quotes about his support of President Donald Trump, his battle with opioid addiction, his views on race relations, his opinion that slavery was “a choice,” and more.

“Our job is to love not to always agree!” Bieber wrote, offering a note of positivity in white text on a colorful background. “Love you Kanye!”

West sat down with Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club for a two-hour interview on Tuesday and later made an appearance on TMZ Live, where he revealed a past drug addiction, a plastic surgery procedure, got candid about his mental breakdown, beef with JAY-Z and so much more.

“I love challenging the norm. I love people who don’t love him. I love the fact that they speaking up and everybody’s just giving their opinions," he told Charlamagne of his support of Trump. "I been waiting for this moment in time. This is like a 'Ye moment in time.”



"I can tell you that when he was running, it’s like I felt something," he added when asked about Trump's attitude towards minorities. "The fact that he won proves something. It proves that anything is possible in America. When I see an outsider infiltrate, I connect with that.”

West’s friend and “Ye vs. The People” collaborator T.I. opened up about his recent remarks in an interview with Charlamagne on Wednesday, noting that while he doesn’t agree with all of his fellow rapper’s opinions, he feels West’s opinions deserve “to be heard and considered, no matter how preposterous it may be."

"I disagree with it emphatically, you dig what I'm saying? But first of all, this is Kanye West we're talking about here,” he added. “It ain't but maybe one percent of the population of the Earth who speak the language of Kanye West. And the problem is, the stuff that comes in his head, when it comes out of his mouth and makes it to the air, it's totally different than it was in his head. He kind of needs a translator."

No stranger to controversy in the past, the Biebs has been laying pretty low as of late, spending time with friends and at church, reconnecting with on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, and enjoying a recent weekend at Coachella.

