Looks like Justin Hartley has a new lady in his life!

The This Is Us star was spotted kissing a brunette in a black SUV in the Los Angeles area on Friday. The two locked lips as she dropped him off at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. She was also seen picking him up from the healthcare facility hours later.

Turns out, the lucky lady is Hartley's former The Young and the Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas, multiple outlets report. The two follow each other on Instagram and have recently been liking each other's posts. Hartley's 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, and Pernas, 30, also follow each other.

The new romance comes amid Hartley's divorce from Chrishell Stause. ET reported back in November that Hartley, 43, filed for divorce from Stause, 38, in Los Angeles after two years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, while Stause listed Nov. 22 -- the day Hartley filed his paperwork.

"People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce," a source told ET at the time. "The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out."

Hartley briefly reflected on his personal life while speaking to a small group of reporters, including ET, after the This Is Us panel at the winter Television Critics Association press tour in January.

"I'm doing great," he said at the time, before opening up about his self-care routine and the changes he's made in his life since the split. "I got into that a long time ago actually, self-care. It's good to do, right?"

"We've got hectic lives and everyone's busy and we're rushing all over the place and we're trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing," he added. "And you have to slow down once in a while and realize where you are and appreciate what you've done and reflect a little bit, and be like, 'What's going on here?' And make sure you're OK. Surround yourself with good people. That's a good thing to do as well."

The highly-publicized split will soon be playing out on season 3 of Stause's reality show, Selling Sunset. The second season is currently streaming on Netflix, with season 3 to debut on Aug. 7.

"It's obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life," Stause told ET earlier this month. "Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that -- the good and the bad. When it gets to the bad, I am going to go under a rock and I am going to go off the grid."

"I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she continued, getting a bit choked up. "I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully, we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don't know, hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

