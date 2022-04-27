Justin Lin Exits 'Fast X' as Director Days Into Production
Jason Momoa Excited to Work With Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel …
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany’s Son Cry (Tria…
Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: Newly Released Police Body Cam Foo…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Testifies, Says Tyga Wa…
Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Son's Experience With Bullying
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Psychologist Calls Actress 'Very De…
Why Fans Think Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics Are Written Abou…
The Bella Twins Share Details on Mother’s Day Plans and Nikki’s …
‘This Is Us’ Cast on Coming to Terms With Saying Goodbye to Seri…
Emma Hernan on Christine Quinn Bribery Plot and Her Future With …
Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter She Hopes Will Have a Baby Ne…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: New Explosive Audio Played in Court
'Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani on Putting Cast 'Bullies' in T…
Ireland Baldwin on How Therapy Helped Repair Her and Dad Alec's …
Johnny Depp's Island Manager Recalls Amber Heard Calling Actor a…
Megan Fox Details 'Blood-Drinking Ceremonies' With Machine Gun K…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Take the St…
Alec Baldwin Says 'Rust' Lawsuit Litigants Are Suing ’People The…
‘Ozark’ Cast Teases Series Finale Ending! (Exclusive)
Justin Lin is stepping back from his Fast and Furious family. On Tuesday, the director shared a statement announcing that he would not be helming the upcoming 10th installment, Fast X, but will be remaining on the film as a producer.
Lin's announcement comes just days after production had begun on the upcoming film -- he also directed F9, which was released last summer, and was set to direct the upcoming 11th Fast film.
"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin's statement read. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."
Lin's announcement comes shortly after Jason Momoa and Brie Larson were announced as the franchise's newest members. However, check out the video below to see why Dwayne Johnson won't be a part of the upcoming film.
RELATED CONTENT:
Charlize Theron Welcomes Jason Momoa to 'Fast and Furious' Family
Brie Larson Welcomed Onto 'Fast & Furious 10' Crew by Vin Diesel
Dwayne Johnson Rejects Vin Diesel's Plea to Return to 'Fast & Furious'