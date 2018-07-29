Justin Theroux, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's 'Maniac' Reveals Netflix Premiere Date -- Watch Teaser!

Justin Theroux, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's new Netflix series has set a premiere date.

The trio star in Maniac, the mind-bending 10-episode sci-fi series created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukanaga, will launch Friday, Sept. 21 on the streaming service, it was announced Sunday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour.

In the upcoming series, Stone and Hill play strangers who get tangled up in a pharmaceutical trial gone wrong. Theroux plays a doctor who invents a pill that can repair anything about the mind, whether it be mental illness or heartbreak. The series also stars Sonoya Mizuno, Julia Garner, Jemima Kirke and Sally Field.

The trippy (and extremely colorful) first teaser for Maniac, featuring Theroux's voiceover, also debuted Sunday.

"Once you begin to appreciate the structure of your mind, there's no reason to believe that anything about us can't be changed. The mind can be sold," Theroux says. Watch below.

Here is the official logline: "Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment -- a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak -- draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned."

In April, Netflix released the first official production stills from the series. Maniac is adapted from a Norwegian comedy series of the same name, which first aired in 2014.

Maniac marks a reunion for Stone and Hill, who first played high school love interests in the 2007 big-screen comedy, Superbad. For more on Hill's transformation for his role in Maniac, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill Reunite in 'Maniac' -- See the First Pics!

Slimmed-Down Jonah Hill Is Nearly Unrecognizable While Sporting Braids and Tattoos on 'Maniac' Set

Jonah Hill Is Slimmer Than Ever Filming 'Maniac' With Emma Stone

Related Gallery