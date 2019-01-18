On the set of At Home With Amy Sedaris at ABC Studios in New York City, turkeys are running amok.

It’s the Thanksgiving-themed episode and unlike a traditional hospitality series, with a beautifully decorated dinner spread or perfectly oven-cooked turkey on display, things are not going quite as planned -- and that’s precisely the point of Amy Sedaris’ subversive, Emmy-nominated series.

While technically a variety sketch series à la IFC’s hit series Portlandia, At Home expertly skewers the likes of Martha Stewart Living and public access TV while also showcasing the star’s expertise for DIY and entertaining. “It’s something I have a lot of experience with, which made me think that when it came time for the show, at least I do know what I’m talking about,” Sedaris previously told ET. The former Strangers With Candy star is, after all, the author of I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People. “I might not execute it properly, but I do feel like I have the right to do the show because I have the experience.”

The first season featured handy segments for making Popsicle stick buddies with human hair and lessons on gutting a fish in between scripted gags about dinner parties gone awry or poorly executed talk show interviews. In one standout episode, “Murdercide,” during which Sedaris’ book club was interrupted by a sexy and suspicious Michael Shannon. Needless to say, it’s a world that only Sedaris could come up with.

Returning February 19, At Home builds on the momentum of season one with episodes about entertaining teenagers, hosting game nights, and the upcoming November holiday, in which Sedaris intends to host a thanks-filled evening. Instead, she and her guests -- Chassie Tucker (Difficult People’s Cole Escola, who also writes for the show), Tony the Knife Man (Veep’s David Pasquesi) and Winifred (Jackie Hoffman) -- are being attacked by an angry mob of turkeys.

“I am a crafter,” Sedaris proclaims, before running into her craft room to construct a paper turkey to distract their attackers. (In an earlier scene, she even demonstrates how to carve a turkey, which may have led to their demise.)

How the actual dinner turns out remains to be seen, but that’s part of the unexpected joy of the series.

In addition to Escola, Hoffman, Pasquesi and Shannon, season two sees Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux (returning in a very different role from his astro-themed character in season one), Susan Sarandon, Gillian Jacobs, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Fred Armisen, Martha Plimpton, Jessica Walter, Billy Crudup, Bridget Everett, Julie Klausner, Janeane Garofalo, Ana Gasteyer, John Early, Broadway’s James Monroe Iglehart and many more swinging by in unexpected ways.

ET has your first look at the upcoming episodes as well as some of the previously mentioned guest stars:

At Home With Amy Sedaris season two premieres Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TruTV.

