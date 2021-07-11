Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers and more stars are hitting the green. The celebs put their golf skills on display at the 2021 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, over the weekend.

Timberlake and Rodgers were also joined by Stephen Curry, Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, with many of the guys taking to social media to share pics and videos from the big event.

"IT JUST HAPPENED 😂🦋 @stephencurry30 @acchampionship #ACCGolf," Timberlake captioned a post showing him and Curry sporting matching styles.

Curry also posted from the event, as did Mahomes. See more posts below.

Timberlake has been a big golfer for years, and counts Tiger Woods among his friends. In 2019, the singer wrote about Woods for Time's 100 Most Influential People list, celebrating his Masters win.

"Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers," Timberlake said. "We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive. I told him about how my son, who just turned 4, has started to realize what I do. We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best. Tiger told me that he hoped his children, who are 11 and 10, would one day see him win a major."

"On April 14 in Augusta, Ga., they did just that when Tiger won his 15th career major -- and first in 11 years -- capping arguably the greatest comeback in sports history," he continued. "What a dream come true. For Tiger. For all of us."

