Justin Timberlake seems to be love stoned over Jessica Biel, and we think she knows because the PDA's in full force!

The "Rock Your Body" singer and Candy actress were seen Thursday living it up on the Mediterranean Sea near one of Italy's most picturesque islands, Sardinia. The happy couple was spotted hanging out on a yacht soaking up some rays while chopping it up.

At one point, Biel is seen lying flat on her stomach, perhaps to catch a quick tan. But that didn't stop Timberlake from making his presence known with a little love tap. Biel wore a leopard-print bikini and red sunglasses while the singer opted for similar shades, green swim trunks and a black long-sleeve swim tee.

Back on land, the couple -- who share sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1 -- took refuge from the sun by throwing on a couple of hats and relaxing under an umbrella. They also shared a kiss while he gently held her face.

Ciao Pix/SplashNews.com

Ciao Pix/SplashNews.com

Ciao Pix/SplashNews.com

Their trip to the bel paese comes just days after flaunting their fashion senses at Paris Fashion Week.

They had attended the SaadiQ Paris Fashion Week pop-up party by MADE Nightlife at L'aperouse and, again, couldn’t help but put their love and style on display. An eyewitness told ET, they "were very lovey-dovey."

“They were kissing during the night and looked very much in love," the eyewitness added. "They danced and sang all night, including to Justin's songs, "Holy Grail" and "Gone."

Timberlake and Biel took over Paris Fashion Week and attended star-studded events including the Kenzo, Dior and Louis Vuitton fashion shows.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After Fans Mock His 'SexyBack' Dance Moves This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Date Night in Paris

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Look Stylish at Paris Fashion Week

Justin Timberlake Pokes Fun at Himself & Apologizes After Viral Video

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Rare Photos of Their Two Sons

Related Gallery