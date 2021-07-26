Justin Timberlake Responds After Lance Bass Calls Him Out on TikTok
Justin Timberlake's kids keep him busy. After Lance Bass called out the 40-year-old singer for being slow to respond to texts, Timberlake jokingly said Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1, the two sons he shares with wife Jessica Biel, were the cause.
Timberlake and Bass, along with Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone, were members of '90s boyband *NSYNC. The funny social media exchange started when Bass, 42, shared a TikTok of himself excitedly dancing, writing, "When JT finally responds to my text."
"It's the little things," Bass added in the caption.
Timberlake took to the comment section to explain his slow response time.
"Once those babies show up... your unavailability will all make sense, bro," Timberlake wrote, adding three laughing crying emojis.
Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are currently expecting boy-girl twins via surrogate. "Touché," Bass responded to Timberlake's comment.
Bass and Turchin, who tied the knot in 2014, announced their babies on the way last month.
"There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye," Bass previously told People. "We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.' Or like, 'Oh, now that's, hopefully, what we can do.' And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it."
"If you want to start that family, start that family," he added. "It's going to be incredible."
Watch the video below for more on the couple's growing family.
