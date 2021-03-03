Justin Timberlake is expressing his love for Jessica Biel! The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his wife's 39th birthday by sharing pics of them together throughout the years.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," Timberlake began his tribute, before going on to call Biel "the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is."

Timberlake, with whom Biel shares sons Silas, 5, Phineas, 1, continued his post by writing, "I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [cake]!!!!"

"Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly," he concluded. "I [love] U with all that I know."

Timberlake's sweet post comes about a month after he celebrated his 40th birthday, a milestone for which Biel equally showed her love.

"There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with," Biel wrote at the time. "I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love."

