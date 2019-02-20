Kacey Musgraves, Luke Bryan Among 2019 ACM Awards Nominees (Exclusive)

The 2019 ACM Awards are almost here!

Nominations for the April 7 ceremony have been announced and ETonline is exclusively revealing the contenders in seven key categories, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and the New Artists of the Year.

ACMs queen Reba McEntire will return to host the festivities at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, April 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a peek at the nominations below and check back with ETonline for all the latest ACMs news.

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

o Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Desperate Man – Eric Church

o Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

o Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

o Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton

o Record Label: Mercury Nashville

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

o Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves

o Record Label: MCA Nashville

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

o Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randal Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen

o Producer: Joey Moi

o Record Label: Big Loud Records

"Heaven" – Kane Brown

o Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don

o Record Label: RCA Nashville

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

o Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

o Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan

o Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

o Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

o Producer: Roger Hunt

o Director: Anthony Mandler

"Burn Out" – Midland

o Producer: Ben Skipworth

o Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

o Producer: Nate Eggert

o Director: Wes Edwards

"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson

o Producer: Ben Skipworth

o Director: Jeff Venable

"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne

o Producer: April Kimbrell

o Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

o Producer: Christen Pinkston

o Director: Patrick Tracy

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR



"Burning Man"– Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

o Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randal Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

o Producer: Michael Knox

o Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group;

BMG

"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

o Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy

o Record Label: Reviver Records

"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

o Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

o Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

o Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

See below for more on the ACM Awards.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform a No Doubt Song Together at ACM Awards After Party -- Watch!

Miranda Lambert Thanks Fans for ‘Sharing My Broken Heart With Me’ at ACMs

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson Praise Carrie Underwood's ACM Awards Comeback (Exclusive)

Related Gallery