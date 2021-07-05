Kaley Cuoco has added a new addition to her fury family. The Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, adopted a senior dog, a nine-year-old mastiff named Larry. Larry joins the actress' chihuahua, Dump Truck, 20 horses, a bunny and a goat.

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed," the animal enthusiast shared next to a slideshow of photos of her, Cook and their new pet. "Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️(also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)."

Cuoco shared more sweet snaps of Larry on her Instagram Story, joking that the dog is the "size of a horse" and that she could ride him.

She also said Larry is "already a barn dog" in another photo as she introduced her new rescue to a horse.

In January, Cuoco shared the news that her beloved dog, Norman, had died at the age of 14.

"💔 earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years," Cuoco captioned two emotional black-and-white images of herself with her pup. "Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. 💔"

Cuoco also took to her Instagram Story at the time to share lots of sweet photos with Norman, including one shot of her on her wedding day holding the dog on his leash.

Cuoco had put Norman at the front and center of her career, originally naming her Instagram account after him and even her production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

Norman's death came just months after Cuoco lost her other senior dog, another rescue named Petunia.

For more on the actress' fury family, watch the video below.

