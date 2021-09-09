Kaley Cuoco Asks to Keep All Personal Earnings, Requests to Deny Spousal Support in Karl Cook Divorce
Kaley Cuoco officially filed for divorce from Karl Cook on Sept. 3. In court documents obtained by ET, the 35-year-old actress cites irreconcilable differences.
Cuoco filed for divorce in the Superior Court of California for the county of Los Angeles on the same day that the pair announced their split after three years of marriage. According to the documents, Cuoco and 30-year-old Cook have a prenup, and neither is seeking spousal support in the divorce.
In a joint statement on Friday, Cuoco and Cook -- an equestrian who is the son of billionaire businessman Scott Cook -- said they remain on good terms.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement reads. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
Cuoco now appears to be focused on work and her well-known love for animals. On Tuesday, she teased season 2 of her HBO Max show, The Flight Attendant, on Instagram, and on Thursday, she shared a video bringing awareness to Pet Food Express' Virtual Pet Fair.
