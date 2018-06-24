Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pink-Themed Bachelorette Party With Lots of Dancing to Britney Spears and Beyonce

Kaley Cuoco's bachelorette party was lit.

On Saturday, the Big Bang Theory star had her incredible, pink-themed bachelorette party with friends, family and plenty of dance moves. Cuoco, 32, got engaged to boyfriend and professional equestrian Karl Cook in November.

In Instagram photos and videos of the party, Cuoco, her sister Briana and even their mom flat-out get down to some Beyonce, Britney Spears, Madonna and even some old school Bell Biv DeVoe. Fashion Police alum Brad Goreski appears to be the chief dance instigator in the videos, trading some amazing and hilarious moves with Cuoco and her family and friends.

At one point, Cuoco even breaks out into the infamously cringeworthy "Elaine dance" from Seinfeld.

While everyone came dressed with something pink, Cuoco looked stunning in a white mini dress. Her friend, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, points out that Cuoco is the only one wearing all white.

"I'm getting married in white!" Cuoco playfully yells as she sticks her nose in the camera.

Notably, Cuoco wore a pink Vera Wang gown when she wed ex-husband Ryan Sweeting in 2013.

Cuoco appears to have had a complete blast, thanking everyone afterward on her Instagram account for a "magical" night.

"The most magical night ever 💕 thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook!" she wrote on Instagram. "I have never felt more loved 💕."

For a look back at Cuoco's first marriage, watch the video below.

