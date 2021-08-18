Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her First Kiss Was With a Disney Co-Star

Kaley Cuoco is kissing and telling!

The 35-year-old actress is featured in W Magazine's second annual TV Portfolio, paying homage to one of her favorite guilty pleasures, The Bachelor. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, Cuoco gets candid about her own first kiss. She tells the outlet that the first guy she ever locked lips with was one of her Disney co-stars, who "was cool" and didn't make her feel nervous.

"My first kiss was on set. It was actually not on set, but it was while I was shooting with a guy that was shooting with me," recalls Cuoco, who has been married to Karl Cook since 2018. "He took me on a date and he actually kissed me and it was my first one. And it was a Disney movie. Kids got wild on those Disney movies back in the day."

"I had a big crush on him. He was really cute, actually. He was adorable," she continues. "But then he got fired from the movie, I remember. So obviously, it did not end well for him. It ended well for me. I had a great kiss. I didn’t get fired. It was great."

As for her obsession with The Bachelor franchise, Cuoco says her favorite contestant was Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"She was so cool. She was very to the point, she was authentic, she was not fake," she explains. "I loved that she was just herself. There've been some really classic people in the past that have been on the show, but she really was my favorite. I liked that she had an edge. She cussed, she had sex. I just found her to be like a girl's girl."

"I've been an avid, die-hard, devoted Bachelor slash Bachelorette slash Bachelor in Paradise fan for as long as I can remember," she adds. "I go deep into Bachelor in Paradise. In fact, I’m mad that Bachelor in Paradise has not turned into a Big Brother situation, where you can just watch them 24 hours a day. That's what I think they should do."

During another portion of the feature for W Magazine, Cuoco teamed up with Johns Stamos to sing the Full House theme song for the latest edition of "Lyrical Improv With Lynn Hirschberg." The video also features the two singing the Big Bang Theory theme song. Watch below:

Back in June, Cuoco also opened up about what it was like filming her first-ever sex scene during The Hollywood Reporter's annual Comedy Actress Roundtable.

"I had never done any sort of sex scene ever, and I had one in Flight Attendant with Michiel [Huisman]," she explained to fellow actresses Jean Smart, Lena Waithe, Aidy Bryant, Holly Hunter and Cristin Milioti. "He'd been in Game of Thrones, so he’d done all these scenes, and I just had no idea."

"When they called 'cut,' I’d be hovering over him like I was on a toilet. I’m like, 'I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything,'" she continued with a laugh. "I didn't know what to do."

Cuoco admitted that she was "totally out of my element."

"[Huisman] was like, 'You’re acting so weird. You’re making this way weirder than it needs to be,'" she recalled.

Hear more in the video below.

